Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

