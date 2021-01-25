Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires New Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRWG opened at $49.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.00 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

