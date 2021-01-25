SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $133.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

