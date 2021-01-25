Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco by 1,058.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

