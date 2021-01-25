Nwam LLC Invests $364,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $2,665,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $217.36 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average of $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,567,801. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

