Nwam LLC Takes $326,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $50.80 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.