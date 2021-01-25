Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $1,205,040.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,938.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Tu sold 3,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $237,020.00.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $108.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

