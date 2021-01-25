Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $286,272.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $800,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,572,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.

Diodes stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Diodes by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,688 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

