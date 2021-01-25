Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $286,272.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $800,600.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,572,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80.
- On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.
- On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.
Diodes stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Diodes by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,688 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
