Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells 4,116 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $409,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,114 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,016.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $98.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $99.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75.

Get iRobot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 882,274 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,563,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 206.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 157,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.