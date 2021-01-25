Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells $1,906,072.56 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56.

BATS:JAMF opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jamf stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

