CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 66.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

CMS opened at $58.41 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

