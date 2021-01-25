Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 235 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

ALXN stock opened at $159.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

