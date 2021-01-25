Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 750 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $28,112,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $73.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $78.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

