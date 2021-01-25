Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

SNN stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

