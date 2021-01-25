Optimum Investment Advisors Has $51,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

