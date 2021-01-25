Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $145.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00.

MAA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:MAA opened at $134.18 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

