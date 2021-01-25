Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Eaton by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.