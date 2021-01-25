Tiaa Fsb Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 25,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 352,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

