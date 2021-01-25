Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

