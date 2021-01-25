Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

