Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 6,138.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Direxion Work From Home ETF stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

