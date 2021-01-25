JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,893,000 after buying an additional 599,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptiv by 213.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 513,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.