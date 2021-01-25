JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 799 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 799 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,748.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $319.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $336.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.04.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.28.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

