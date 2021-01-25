Credit Suisse Group Boosts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $21.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.76.

BKR stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

