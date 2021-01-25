Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 819.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $1,858,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

