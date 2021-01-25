Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ScanSource by 296.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ScanSource by 85.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ScanSource by 211.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $69,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $393,644. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $26.64 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

