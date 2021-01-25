Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 648.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.32 million, a PE ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,495 shares of company stock valued at $140,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

