Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 41,220 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.41 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

