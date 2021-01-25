DNB Asset Management AS Has $973,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 69.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 253,438 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Discovery by 23.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 289,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 395,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $33.18.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

