Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Maximus by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $77.19 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

