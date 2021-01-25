Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $45.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.