Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $260,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

