Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter.

RTH opened at $162.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $163.52.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.003 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

