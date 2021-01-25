Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $206.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.