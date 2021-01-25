DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,853 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 28.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC opened at $16.14 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

