Pendal Group Limited Purchases 3,211 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $3,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $17,171,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $293,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $52.53 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

