DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $46.93 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.82, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

