Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of WRB opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

