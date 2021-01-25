Pendal Group Limited Makes New $531,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 95.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.61. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold a total of 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.