Morgan Stanley Trims Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Price to $20.50

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Alcoa stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

