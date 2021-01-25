Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $875,515.12 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $875,515.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,431 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,410.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $72.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

