Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $536,375.40 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $550.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $924,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HARP has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.