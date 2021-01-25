Pendal Group Limited Acquires 1,439 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,174.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

