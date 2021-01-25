Pendal Group Limited Invests $800,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $191.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.10.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

