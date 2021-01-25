Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,655 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

MO opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.