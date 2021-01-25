Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $235.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

