Pendal Group Limited Makes New $885,000 Investment in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 68,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $2,724,000. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.40.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

