Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,822,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $22.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

