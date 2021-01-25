Comparing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 4.71% 11.73% 2.02% Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85%

48.9% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chimera Investment and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $1.36 billion 1.80 $413.55 million $2.25 4.66 Global Net Lease $306.21 million 4.96 $46.48 million $1.85 9.17

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chimera Investment and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 2 2 0 2.20 Global Net Lease 0 1 4 0 2.80

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Chimera Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

