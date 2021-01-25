Analysts Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $720.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.40 million and the lowest is $699.40 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $731.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $217.58 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.